Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Cindy McCain picked by Biden as UN food ambassador

By Jane Norman
Posted by 
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pL0Mf_0adT7SSf00

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday tapped Arizona’s Cindy McCain, the widow of former U.S. Sen. John McCain, as the U.S. Representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, with the rank of ambassador.

Earlier this year, Arizona Republicans voted to censure Cindy McCain and two other members of the state’s GOP, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey.

McCain broke with the Republican Party and endorsed Biden for president in 2020. She delivered a virtual endorsement for Biden at the Democratic convention last year.

Former President Donald Trump had repeatedly attacked the late John McCain, a maverick Republican and his party’s unsuccessful 2008 nominee for president.

Cindy McCain also has disavowed an audit in Arizona of the 2020 election results, Forbes reported.

In a statement released by the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University, where she chairs the Board of Trustees and is a member of the Human Trafficking Council, McCain said she was honored to be selected.

“The United States has long been a leader in the fight against hunger and malnutrition worldwide,” she said. “I care deeply about the effectiveness and capacity of the Rome-based food agencies to tackle these challenges. My work at the Institute has shown me the power of committed action to mobilize action for change to benefit the world’s most vulnerable.”

Josette Sheeran, executive chairman of the McCain Institute Board of Trustees and former head of the UN World Food Program, also offered praise.

“Cindy McCain has long demonstrated her commitment to humanitarian action and the world’s urgently hungry,” said Sheeran.

According to a biography supplied by the White House, McCain is chairman and director of the Hensley Beverage Company in Phoenix. In addition to her positions at the institute, she is a member of the Leadership Council at the Too Small to Fail Initiative in New York and a member of the Phoenix Mayor’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Southern California.

McCain’s nomination is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

“Cindy McCain is a demonstrated humanitarian, civic leader, and a terrific choice to represent America’s work with the United Nations combating famine and hunger crises around the world,” Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, said in a statement. “As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cindy’s leadership will prove even more important to the world’s vulnerable populations. I look forward to supporting her nomination, and I know she will make Arizona — and America — proud.”

The post Cindy McCain picked by Biden as UN food ambassador appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

210
Followers
211
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Mccain
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Flake
Person
Cindy Mccain
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mccain Institute#Un#The U S Representative#Republicans#Gop#The Republican Party#Democratic#Arizona State University#The Board Of Trustees#The Un World Food Program#The White House#The Leadership Council#The Phoenix Mayor#The U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United Nations
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Biden administration snubs Ducey in Western wildfire meeting

Doug Ducey was one of just three Western governors that the White House didn’t invite to a meeting on wildfires that the Biden administration convened, despite the particularly nasty fire season that Arizona is currently facing. The post Biden administration snubs Ducey in Western wildfire meeting appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON — The White House and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators said Thursday they’ve struck a deal on the outlines of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, marking a breakthrough on federal dollars for road and bridge projects after weeks of negotiations—but with significant hurdles still ahead. The post Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Idaho StatePosted by
Arizona Mirror

Biden public lands nominee opposed by GOP over link to 1989 tree-spiking in Idaho

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are ramping up opposition to President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Land Management after a conservative news site and other news reports detailed her connection to an Idaho tree-spiking scheme three decades ago. The post Biden public lands nominee opposed by GOP over link to 1989 tree-spiking in Idaho appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POTUSNewsweek

Donald Trump Jr.'s Video Rant About Joe Biden Viewed Over 2 Million Times

A video clip of Donald Trump Jr. mocking President Joe Biden for giving the Russians a list of cyber targets that were out of bounds, has gone viral on Twitter. The son of the former president took aim at Biden in the video, which was initially posted on Rumble—a video site popular among some conservatives—on June 19, three days after the summit between Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva.
POTUSPOLITICO

Joe Biden’s fuzzy infrastructure math

BIDEN TO SURFSIDE — The Bidens are heading to the site of the Florida building collapse Thursday, the White House announced. They’ll thank first responders and search and rescue teams, and meet with families. BIDEN’S FUZZY MATH: Close readers know that we have been repeatedly pointing out that a big...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Chris Christie’s book ‘Republican Rescue’ coming this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is addressed to his fellow Republicans. “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden” will be published Nov. 16, Threshold Editions announced Monday. Threshold, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, is calling the book “a timely and urgent guide to moving the party forward.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

MSNBC's ex-Republican flack Nicolle Wallace has history of fawning over liberal guests

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace's reputation for sucking up to liberal guests is safe if her interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last week was any indication. The unabashedly pro-Biden Wallace fawned over Psaki on Thursday's "Deadline: White House," telling her, "You get such high marks from the vast majority of the people in that [briefing] room. You spar a little bit with some of the president's detractors, but I'm sure privately they give you grudging respect. How do you feel like it's going?"
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'MediaBuzz' on Kamala Harris' border moment, Trump saying media miss him

This is a rush transcript from "MediaBuzz," June 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Fox News alert, state and local officials in surfside, Florida are about to provide an update on that horrible building collapse that has killed at least five people. We'll bring that to you as soon as it happens.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Fear of Florida: Why Biden doesn't act on Cuba

The U.S. vote in the United Nations General Assembly against the resolution calling on the United States to lift its embargo on Cuba is another example of President Joe Biden ’s reluctance to move away from Donald Trump ’s Cuba policy. The first signal was the administration’s decision to reaffirm, with no real evidence, Trump’s determination that Cuba is not supporting U.S. counterterrorism efforts.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg spar over Biden's outburst at CNN reporter

"The View" co-hosts Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg got into a heated exchange Thursday after McCain criticized President Biden for snapping at a reporter following a press conference on his European trip the day before. “Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior," McCain said, referring...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden names ambassadors to sensitive posts in Israel, Mexico

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday used his first major batch of foreign ambassador nominations to signal a desire to strengthen U.S. relationships to deal with challenges in the Middle East, Central America and with Russia. Biden tapped Morgan Stanley (MS.N) vice-chairman Thomas Nides, onetime aide...
Hudson, NYPosted by
Newsweek

'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Sully Sullenberger Nominated By Joe Biden As U.S. Ambassador

President Joe Biden announced that "Miracle on the Hudson" pilot C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger was among his U.S. ambassador nominations Tuesday. Sullenberger is known for executing the emergency landing of U.S. Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River with no fatalities in 2009. If his nomination is confirmed, Sullenberger will assume the post of U.S. representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Ken Salazar as ambassador to Mexico

President Biden will nominate former Interior Secretary and former Colorado Sen. Ken Salazar (D) as ambassador to Mexico, the White House announced on Tuesday. In addition to his roles in the federal government, Salazar has also been the attorney general of Colorado and was its first Latino elected to statewide office.