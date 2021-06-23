Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Local group wants greater transparency in naming of credibly accused priests

By Angie Ricono
CNN
 6 days ago
(KCTV5 News)
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Harsh criticism is being launched at the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese by a local group wanting more transparency in cases of sex abuse within the Catholic church.

The group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, wants the diocese to include the names of all credibly accused priests that have ever worked in the area—even when the alleged abused happened somewhere else.

The diocese has a published list of credibly accused names on its website, but only of those who were accused while working in the diocese. To find information about priests who have worked in our local diocese but accused in other areas, you have to access links on the bottom of the page.

SNAP wants the Bishop to make it easier to access that information, and today, wrote the names of priests right on the sidewalk in front of the diocese.

“If the Bishop is going to honor his promises and treat his flock with dignity and protect Kansas City kids and help Kansas City victims, then he needs to be fully transparent about every single child-molesting priest and Bishop and seminarian and brother, and he's not doing it,” said David Clohessy, with SNAP. “Tragically, all they continue to do is provide the absolute bare minimum information.”

The church says it is focusing on the credible allegations here in the Kansas City area and doesn’t want to duplicate names that are included on lists elsewhere. It released this statement:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxar2_0adT7Hzu00
The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph takes very seriously all allegations of sexual abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult by members of clergy. Concerned citizens are encouraged to contact the diocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection through the Independent Ombudsman, Joe Crayon, 816.812.2500 or crayon@ombudsmankcsj.org.

Tens of millions of dollars have been paid out by the Catholic Church in civil settlements.

