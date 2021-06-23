Cancel
Buggin’ Out! Watch Brooke and Jeffrey’s Blind Chocolate Cicada Challenge [VIDEO]

By Heather DeLuca
SoJO 104.9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ready to watch the Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning team munch on cicadas?. This cicada season, no one seems content to just let the insects emerge and do their thing. No. They apparently must be EATEN. We've already written about so many cicada delicacies that can be found right...

sojo1049.com
SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

