Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva says he would be open to working with Jake Paul and Logan Paul in the world of boxing. Silva won a split decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday night in Mexico. Considering Silva is now 46 years old and was facing an opponent a decade younger than him in a sport in which he hasn’t competed in 16 years, it was impressive to see “The Spider” turn back the clock and win the fight against Chavez Jr. Now that he’s back in the win column, there is expected to be a ton of interest in working with the Paul brothers.