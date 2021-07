When it comes to states that routinely produce a plethora of football talent, California is right there near the top. Just scroll through the USC history books alone, and you'll find no shortage of household names that grew up in the Golden State -- Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Carson Palmer are among that large group -- and as far as products from other schools are concerned, current NFL talents such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff and plenty more also have their roots in California. Simply put, if you do your homework as a recruiter, you have the chance to strike gold.