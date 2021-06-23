Hidden Dangers At Summer Barbecues: 10 Tips To Keep Your Pup Safe
By Mike Clark
Posted by
DogTime
10 days ago
(Picture Credit: Getty Images)
Summer is here again, and it’s a time to break out the grill and have a fun barbecue party with friends. But it can also be quite dangerous for your dog. New people, strange smells, tempting foods, and loud noises can all present hazards to your pup.
Memorial Day weekend tends to be the kickoff for grill season. It’s great to spend summer weekends with friends, family, and good food. However, as pet parents, it’s our responsibility to make sure our four-legged family members stay out of danger during cookouts, too.
There are several steps you can take to make sure your barbecue isn’t just fun, but safe for your pooch. Here are ten tips to keep dogs safe at barbecues.
Does your dog come to summer barbecues? How do you make sure they stay safe? Let us know in the comments below!
If every walk around the neighborhood or hike through the woods has your dog carrying home a big stick, take heart, this doggie-favorite activity is quite common. "Dogs are naturally curious creatures and a walk in the park or trip around the backyard offers so many sights, sounds, smells, and flavors," says Dr. Antoinette Martin, head veterinarian at Hello Ralphie, a telehealth company that connects pet parents to licensed veterinarians, and she also practices in North Carolina.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - With parts of the country boiling with excessive heat, it is a good time to remind pet owners to take care of their furry friends’ paws. Veterinary clinics say they’re seeing more dogs with burns on their paws because the pavement is too hot to handle.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keeping your pets safe. There are a few things to keep in mind this summer. Rebecca Goff, with the Nevada Humane Society, has some pointers. The first piece of advice is being aware of how hot it is at different times of the day. “The best...
We all love our dogs, and we want to be able to give them an occasional treat. You may think that feeding your dog the foods you enjoy most is OK, but you might actually be hurting him more than you are rewarding him. Although some human food can be...
Pet parents, get excited! The animal experts at POPSUGAR's sister brand The Dodo just launched its "Paw of Approval" seal to help pet parents find some of the most innovative and effective products for cats and dogs. And the best part? Along with veterinarians and Dodo editors, real cats and dogs help to judge each product that's given the seal: 1-year-old pup Nora, 14-year-old doggo Boo, 4-year-old kitty Lazlo, and 5-year-old feline Bug.
Dear Heloise: It scares me to see a dog riding in a car with the window down and his head sticking out. This seems extremely unsafe. — Julie R. in Texas. Julie, you're right; this is dangerous. Any number of things can happen: The dog can be struck by road debris, something can fly into his eye (sand, dirt), he can hit his head on signage, he could possibly jump out or be thrown out of the vehicle. His delicate ear flaps can be damaged by the wind.
Dogs and fireworks just don't mix. There are a few times of the year where humans celebrate but dogs just want to run and hide-like the 4th of July and New Year's Eve. If you have a pupper that can't stand the loud booming of fireworks, you know that these two holidays aren't always fun and games. Lots of dogs find loud, surprising sounds, like the bangs of fireworks or the booms of thunder, to be alarming and unnerving.
Pawlease note: We did not receive any dog or cat treats or money for pawing our opinions about the services mentioned in this article. Pawingly, we have used the services. BARKS! Woof, we sincerely apawlogize for missing three weeks of writing stories for you without letting you know. We have missed you. Oh my paws, it has been crazy non-stop going around here for the past three months. Barkingly, our humans were blessed with finding a home out in the country. Once all the paws, barks, woofs, and meows were worked out, you know how house buying goes, we were on our way to the new house. WOOFS!
Becoming a dog parent can be a huge challenge, and your whole world will be completely different. But opening your life to a pup in need of a forever home is also one of the most rewarding experiences you can have. It will shape the way you live, the way...
Even if your cat is a strictly indoor cat, a well-timed escape and slip into the pool can quickly become tragic. Or maybe you have an adventurous cat who loves to take a dip! Whatever the case, here are a few tips for keeping your cat safe when you have a swimming pool.
The post Pool Safety: Tips For Cat Parents To Keep Kitties Safe In Summer appeared first on CatTime.
As Central Oregonians get prepared for extreme heat warnings for the next week, the Humane Society of Central Oregon would like to remind pet owners that the best place for their pet is inside a cool house. Dogs and cats cannot cool their body temperatures as efficiently as humans. Older,...
Maintaining a dog’s hygiene is a vital component to their wellbeing, but keeping our canines clean can sometimes be easier said than done. Regular grooming is important for every dog breed and is necessary not only for the animal’s appearance, but also its health and happiness, according to professional groomer Kate Lippert.
Summertime is a great time for relaxation and fun, but we should all be aware of the potential dangers for our furry friends! Tom Dock, BSc, CVJ of Noah’s Animal Hospital joined us today with tips to keep our pets cool and safe during the summer months. By far, the...
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Whether it's fruit flies or critters like mice, no one wants pests of any kind in their home. And while, yes, there are plenty of artificial products available for pest prevention, you might be more inclined to go the DIY route. After all, harsh chemicals aren't great for our skin or respiratory health—and homemade options are typically cheaper.
MINNEAPOLIS — Each month the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline highlight an interesting case in Toxin Tails, and this month leading up to Independence Day celebrations they are focusing on fireworks. Even if you don’t have fireworks in your own home, it is important to watch for used fireworks...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With excessive heat looming in the forecast, extensive preparation must occur, including with your pets. Dr. Zsigmond Szando of Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic says it’s of the utmost importance to keep your pet comfortable. “Whenever possible, they should stay at home--preferably somewhere that’s air conditioned...
Many public pools and beaches are finally back open. While they can be a great way to cool off with your kids on a hot summer day, it’s important to keep safety in mind. “The most common instance really of these drownings or near drownings happen in public pools or private pools where there are a large amount of people and that might come across as a surprise,” said Purva Grover, MD, emergency medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
CLEVELAND, OH — Summer of 2021 is in full swing, and so are the bonfires and backyard barbecues. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, outdoor activities have been the most preferred way to de-stress and to escape the overwhelming effects of a long term isolation. Bonfires and backyard barbecues are some of the best activities to spend during summer months. They can be a great plan to have fun, but being around open flames is not always safe and it requires careful approaches.
We searched Amazon for the best dog tents for your furry friend. A pet dog can make an excellent companion on a camping trip, but many owners often wonder where a large dog and even their small dogs will sleep. The following dog tents are ideal for packing up along...