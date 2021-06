The initial excitement that began to spread across the U.S. when the country became one of the first to launch their mass vaccination program against COVID-19 in December of last year has faded in recent weeks as daily vaccination rates have plateaued far below their peak of 3.4 million shots a day—leading commentators to question whether the touchstone of herd immunity is actually possible. With only 44% of the population fully vaccinated, herd immunity in the country – which scientific experts believe requires at least 75% of the population to be inoculated—is still a pie in the sky dream for now.