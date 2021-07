Around 300 area graduates submitted their information and photos for our senior salute promotion. This is the second year that we have teamed up with Kelly's Truck Parts, KP2 Properties and McWilliams & Son Heating and Air Conditioning to award six area graduates each with a $1,000 scholarship. Every one who entered the contest was not only entered in the contest but we also featured their accomplishments on the radio as well as posted their photo in our senior salute gallery, which you can see below.