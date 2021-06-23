Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Number of NHS doctors taking early retirement has tripled since 2008

By British Medical Journal
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of doctors taking early retirement from the NHS has more than tripled over the past 13 years, official figures show. Figures provided to The BMJ by the NHS Business Services Authority under a freedom of information request show that the number of GPs and hospital doctors in England and Wales who took voluntary early retirement or retired because of ill health rose from 401 in 2007-08 to 1358 in 2020-21.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Nhs England#Early Retirement#Nhs#Bmj#Bma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Taxation
Related
HealthTelegraph

50,000 doctors quit NHS pension scheme over shock tax bills

More than 50,000 NHS workers quit the health service’s pension scheme last year, with many ducking out to avoid devastating tax bills. Highly paid doctors and healthcare professionals have faced eye-watering charges because of issues with pension tax rules. This risk has forced a growing number of doctors out of the NHS pension scheme.
Healthgript.ie

Canadian doctors warn euthanasia numbers shot up by 648% in 5 years

Canadian doctors have warned that the experience of their country shows that euthanasia laws expand rapidly, as do the number of people being killed by euthanasia. Dr Luke Savage and Dr Keily Williams from Alberta wrote to the Irish Times in response to an admonition not to allow any references to “slopes, slippery and otherwise” in any discussion of euthanasia. They pointed to the startling evidence that the number of people dying by euthanasia has increased an huge 648% in just five years.
Public HealthThe Guardian

GPs giving second Covid jabs just three weeks apart despite NHS guidance

Hundreds of GPs are administering second Covid jabs just three weeks after the first in defiance of NHS advice, triggering a rebuke from the UK’s vaccines authority. The rollout of second doses up to nine weeks earlier than official guidance – as well as instances of vaccines distributed to 16- and 17-year-olds – has prompted concern over a postcode lottery in access to protection against coronavirus.
Public HealthBBC

Bournemouth BIC vaccine closure will not affect jab numbers, NHS says

The temporary closure of a vaccination centre will not affect the numbers getting jabs, officials have insisted. The Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) has been offering jabs since January but will pause for four weeks from Monday for a cheerleading event. Covid infection rates have been rising in Dorset, mainly among...
HealthThe Guardian

Hancock has left the NHS in crisis. Don’t assume Javid will save it

Credit to Matt Hancock where it’s due. Overtaking Andrew Lansley to become the 21st century’s worst UK health secretary was no mean feat, but he managed it. Hancock’s record and ignominious exit from an ignominious tenure put him in pole position in the Academy of Useless Ministers. Everyone has private...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Number of pupils off school because of Covid almost triples in one week

The number of pupils out of class because of Covid-19 has nearly trebled in just one week, according to government figures.Virus-related absence in state schools in England is currently at its highest rate since they fully reopened in March 2021, data released by the Department for Education (DfE) suggests.The DfE estimates at least 239,000 state school pupils (3.3 per cent) did not attend class for Covid-related reasons on 17 June. This is up from 1.2 per cent a week earlier on 10 June.Around 89.7 per cent of state school pupils were in class on 17 June, down from 92.4 per...
Healthgponline.com

NHS England targets rise in GP appointments to deliver government election pledge

The target appears in a document published alongside an updated 'system oversight framework' (SOF) published last week by NHS officials. Access is a core part of one of five 'national themes' set out in the SOF, and despite former health secretary Matt Hancock pledging that targets on face-to-face appointments would not be imposed on practices, NHS England has made clear that primary care will face increasing scrutiny from evolving integrated care systems.
Public HealthBBC

Long Covid patients call for specialist clinics in Wales

People living with long Covid say access to treatment needs to improve amid calls for specialist clinics. Paige Christopher, 25, said services were "disjointed", with specialists not "talking to each other". Fellow sufferer Sian Griffiths, 42, said the Welsh government's £5m Covid recovery plan puts "a lot of emphasis" on...
Health ServicesNursing Times

NHS nurses gain more flexible working rights under new agreement

A range of restrictions on NHS flexible working requests are to be scrapped, following an agreement between health service employers and unions aimed at boosting work-life balance and staff retention. Under the deal, nurses working in the health service will be able to make an unlimited number of applications for...
Posted by
The Independent

Midwife from scandal-hit Shrewsbury NHS trust elected as president of Royal College

Members of the Royal College of Midwives have elected a former midwife from the scandal-hit Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust as their new president.Rebecca Davies recently retired from her role as a labour ward co-ordinator at the Midlands trust after a 30 year career in the NHS.The Shrewsbury trust was at the centre of the worst maternity care scandal in NHS history and is also facing a police investigation and an independent inquiry into almost 1,900 cases of poor maternity care.Following her election, the RCM said she was aiming to bring “honesty, integrity, experience and passion” to her new role.The...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Long COVID cases under-reported in NHS GP records, study finds

Cases of Long Covid are under reported in NHS GP records, researchers have found.Through analysing the GP records of 57.9 million patients in England, they found formally recorded diagnoses of Long Covid are substantially lower than previous survey estimates.The researchers say the results raise important questions about how the disease is diagnosed, recorded and managed by the NHS.Numerous recent studies using questionnaires to determine the prevalence of Long Covid suggest approximately 2 million people have the condition, with between 7.8 and 17 per cent of Covid patients experiencing symptoms for more than 12 weeks.However, in a study published in the...
Chicago, ILmasterdoctor.net

Israeli study links Pfizer vaccine to deadly blood disease that causes blood clots

Israeli researchers have found that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a deadly blood disease that causes clots to form around the body. On Monday, June 21, researchers from the Institute of Hematology at Shamir Medical Center in central Israel announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can cause thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura , an autoimmune disease...
Healthsportswar.com

Has anyone retired early and then had to buy health ins before Medicare?

Trying to do some planning and if I retired tomorrow I'd have to buy health insurance until Medicare eligible. Rates are high (~1500-2000/month) but doable. Biggest concern is wild price fluctuations. Has anyone bought their own health insurance during the gap from retirement to Medicare eligibility?
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Cancergobnewsonline.com

NHS doctor, 40, dies from skin cancer

A beloved NHS doctor has died after being diagnosed with cancer while working 10-hour shifts to save lives during pandemic. Dr Jessi Tucker, 40, received her devastating skin cancer diagnosis on the first day of the Covid-19 lockdown last March. After using up all of her sick leave whilst undergoing...
HealthMonthly Prescribing Reference

Life After Medicine: Doctors on How They’ve Tackled Retirement

Each morning, Abigail Young, a retired private practice psychiatrist, wakes in her Cape Cod home around 7:30 am and “dawdles” around her house for an hour and a half before starting to write. “Dawdling was not something I did as a doctor and it’s lovely. I encourage everyone to dawdle,” she says with a laugh.