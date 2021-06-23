Number of NHS doctors taking early retirement has tripled since 2008

The number of pupils out of class because of Covid-19 has nearly trebled in just one week, according to government figures.Virus-related absence in state schools in England is currently at its highest rate since they fully reopened in March 2021, data released by the Department for Education (DfE) suggests.The DfE estimates at least 239,000 state school pupils (3.3 per cent) did not attend class for Covid-related reasons on 17 June. This is up from 1.2 per cent a week earlier on 10 June.Around 89.7 per cent of state school pupils were in class on 17 June, down from 92.4 per...