Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Border Patrol chief who supported Trump's wall is forced out

By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32mwXN_0adT6FGf00

CALEXICO, Calif. — (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Border Patrol was forced out of his job Wednesday, after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate.

Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned, saying he “will continue working hard to support you over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition.”

Scott told top agency officials during a call to discuss budgets and other issues that he had 60 days to decide whether to be reassigned or retire, according to an official with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it was not intended for public release.

He said he was undecided. Raul Ortiz, Scott's deputy, will serve as interim chief, Scott told officials on the call.

Scott, a career official, was appointed head of the border agency in January 2020 and enthusiastically embraced then-President Donald Trump's policies, particularly on building a U.S.-Mexico border wall. President Joe Biden has canceled wall construction, one of his predecessor's top priorities.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Border Patrol, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Scott hasn't responded to a text or phone message.

It isn't the first time a Border Patrol chief has left with a change in presidential administration. Trump ousted Mark Morgan, a former FBI agent and the first outsider to lead the agency in its 97-year history, during his first week in office. It came less than a year after Morgan took the job during the Obama administration.

After his ouster, Morgan became a familiar face on cable television, fiercely defending Trump's border policies and getting back in the president's good graces before Trump brought him back to the administration. As acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Morgan appointed Scott to lead the Border Patrol.

The head of the Border Patrol leads an agency of nearly 20,000 agents, is appointed by the CBP commissioner and not subject to Senate confirmation. In April, Biden nominated Chris Magnus, the police chief of Tucson, Arizona, to lead the Border Patrol's parent agency.

Scott, who spent much of his career in San Diego, became an agent in 1992 when San Diego was by far the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. Traffic plummeted after the government dramatically increased enforcement there, but critics note the effort pushed people to remote parts of California and Arizona, where thousands have died in the heat.

San Diego was also where wall construction began in the 1990s, which shaped Scott’s belief that barriers work.

“It wasn’t, ‘Do it in San Diego and stop,’” he told The Associated Press in a 2019 interview. “It was, 'Let’s prove what works and then let’s copy it on the southwest border so we can improve security for the whole United States.”

When Scott was named San Diego sector chief in 2017, he devoted most of his remarks at a change-of-command ceremony to how the area evolved from the early 1990s. He shared the same story, in abbreviated form, with Trump on live television when the president toured border wall prototypes four months later. Trump often cited San Diego as a model of what he hoped to achieve along the border.

Scott refused to fall in line with a Biden administration directive to stop using terms like “illegal alien” in favor of descriptions like “migrant."

His relatively short tenure as chief was largely dominated by COVID-19 and a pandemic-related ban on seeking asylum that was introduced in March 2020 and remains in place.

U.S. authorities recorded more than 180,000 encounters on the Mexican border in May, the most since March 2000. But the numbers were boosted by the ban, which has encouraged repeat attempts to cross because getting caught carries no legal consequences.

Biden has exempted unaccompanied children, allowing them to pursue humanitarian protection in U.S. immigration courts. Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children were picked up along the border in March, by far the highest month on record. April was second highest and May was third highest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Magnus
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Border Wall#Border Crossings#The U S Border Patrol#Fbi#Cbp#Senate#The Border Patrol#The Associated Press#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump is here to stay, and Republicans should be worried

Memo to serious Republicans, conservatives: He ain't going away. Donald Trump dominates the party's politics, policies and tone. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), once a John McCain Republican, now says the party "can't grow without him." There are Republican office holders who genuinely embrace Trump. For other leading GOP politicians and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump, on trip with GOP, slams 'sick' state of US-Mexico border

Former President Trump on Wednesday bemoaned what he said was the "sick" state of the U.S.-Mexico border during a trip to Texas with GOP lawmakers. "We have a sick country in many ways. It's sick in elections, and it's sick in the border. And if you don't have good elections, and if you don't have a strong border, you don't have a country," Trump said during a roundtable event with Texas state leaders and law enforcement officials.
POTUSWashington Times

Trump’s claims on construction of border wall system undercut by GAO audit

Congress’ chief auditor sure knows how to rain on former President Donald Trump’s parade. As Mr. Trump prepares to make his first post-presidency trip to the border next week, the Government Accountability Office has delivered a scorching report card on his border wall. It calculates that he completed only 69 miles of the wall system he promised Americans — not the more than 450 miles he claimed.
POTUSNewsweek

What Happened During Donald Trump's Visit to U.S.-Mexico Border

Former President Donald Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday to boast his immigration policies and blast the Biden administration's approach to border security and migration. Trump met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the Texas Department of Public Safety in Weslaco, Texas for a border security briefing with law enforcement...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Donald Trump is having a very bad day

It’s a bad day for former President DONALD TRUMP. FIRST, THERE’S THIS BOMBSHELL— “Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Expected to Be Charged Thursday,” by WSJ’s Corinne Ramey: “The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with tax-related crimes on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said, which would mark the first criminal charges against the former president’s company since prosecutors began investigating it three years ago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

An Indictment Will Be ‘Death Blow’ For Trump Hotels, Resorts And Golf Clubs, Say Former Federal Prosecutors

With Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance expected to indict the Trump Organization for financial malfeasance, possibly as soon as this week, former federal prosecutors have taken to the cable airwaves and social media to predict the downfall of the former president’s family business. Yesterday was the deadline for Trump’s lawyers to present evidence that could help his organization avoid criminal charges.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Senator Who Decided to Tell the Truth

VULCAN, Michigan—Right around the time Donald Trump was flexing his conspiratorial muscles on Saturday night, recycling old ruses and inventing new boogeymen in his first public speech since inciting a siege of the U.S. Capitol in January, a dairy farmer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sat down to supper. It had been a trying day.