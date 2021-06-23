Cancel
Bill Mosca: Why don't the local churches speak out for life and against abortions?

 7 days ago

Disturbing nightmare? I asked myself, if there were an individual who proudly said, “For 35 years, I have killed puppies, and I am proud to say so,” what would be our reaction? Would we say great? You should be proud? Or would revulsion set in?. Thirty-five years is a lot...

Health
Society
Religion
Women's Health
Women's Healthavemariaradio.net

Why Listen to the Misogynists, Paxton? A Woman Doesn’t Need Abortion to Succeed

Texas high schooler Paxton Smith gave a surprise valedictorian’s address at her high school’s graduation reacting to the state’s attempt to restrict abortion. She said she needed access to abortion to accomplish her goals. Without it, she was “terrified.” Jacqueline Abernathy, once an ambitious high school star herself, explains why she’s so wrong.
Religionwizs.com

The Local Skinny! Wellness Event June 26 at Freedom Life Church of God

A local church is partnering with the Granville-Vance Health Department and Wake Forest-based Alternative Learning Center and Community Engagement, Inc. to host on Saturday a free “Calling All The Shots” wellness event, which includes a mobile vaccination clinic, free food and giveaways. Chrishna Murray, of the Wake Forest organization, said...
Religiontalesbuzz.com

Will Catholic Dems support protections for babies who survive abortion?

The Catholic bishops of the United States are facing a great deal of political pressure these days. We are told that we must pursue dialogue with those who disagree with the divine and natural law on the issue of abortion — or who agree privately as Catholic believers but decline to govern according to this moral teaching.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Letter: Late term abortions are most horrific crimes

We are allowed to own pets but we are not allowed to abuse or harm them. It should be the same for humans. Woman are indeed owners of their bodies, but in late term abortions, another distinct being, i.e. a pain-capable baby, treated as a separate patient by doctors, is subjected to dismemberment while still fully alive so that he or she can be used for medical research and organ/tissue harvesting. As such, late term abortions rank right up there with some of the worst, most horrific crimes ever committed against humanity.
Religionletterpile.com

The Dignity of Human Life. God Exists!

Rosemary is author of six books on mental health and inspirational poetry. She is a motivational speaker and a volunteer peer advocate. The dignity of human beings. Yes, humans are born with a distinct difference between them and animals. Humans are special. They have the ability to be very talented,...
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Center for the Healing of Racism presents Racism in Foster Care

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The foster care system is failing Black and Brown children, and the death of Ma’Khia Bryant is just one of many examples. The Center for the Healing of Racism will host a presentation about Racism in Foster Care by Alan Dettlaff, Dean of the University of Houston Graduate School of Social Work. A facilitated dialogue will follow the presentation.
Advocacynationalrighttolifenews.org

Clinic Worker: Pro-choice Activists Don’t Know the Reality of Abortion

A spokesperson for an abortion clinic met with pro-choice leaders to discuss a legislative plan to defend legal abortion. The group was discussing a plan to defend abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy, up until birth:. “These people are political activists, Fran thought. Their work was critical to protecting...
Women's HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Doublespeak on Abortion Helps Neither Women nor Children | Opinion

There's a certain physics to American politics: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. When the Supreme Court announced it would take up a case challenging core tenets of Roe v. Wade, the pro-choice lobby responded, unsurprisingly, with the introduction of the Women's Health Protection Act, a bill that would make abortion available virtually on demand.
ReligionEsquire

The Christian Right Didn't Mobilize Against Abortion. They First Mobilized Against School Desegregation.

In 2014, in Politico, I read a revelatory piece by a Dartmouth historian named Randall Balmer. Up until then, I’d believed what a lot of people in this business believed. We accepted as, well, gospel that the Christian Right had organized itself and rose to power in opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s right to end a pregnancy without government interference. After all, it certainly seemed like that had been the case; the Christian Right as we know it exploded into the general public consciousness between the elections of President Jimmy Carter, himself a born-again Baptist, and Ronald Reagan, whose religious convictions seemed to be…pliable. This period roughly coincided with the aftermath of the decision in Roe, which was handed down in 1973.
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
Family RelationshipsSalt Lake Tribune

Jill Filipovic: Women are having fewer babies because they have more choices

American women are having fewer children and having them later than ever before — a demographic shift being met with significant consternation from the left and right alike. For conservatives, the fact that more women are putting off parenthood or forgoing it entirely is evidence of a dangerous decline in traditional family values. In this framing, women have been manipulated into putting their educational and professional aspirations ahead of motherhood, contributing to a broader cultural breakdown.
Women's Healthgript.ie

Has Covid masked the trend on abortion?

Hats off to the Government PR machine for releasing the second annual lot of abortion figures on the same day that they reversed course and announced that indoor pints would not, after all, be on the menu. One story dominated the news, the other didn’t get much of a mention.
Religionreknew.org

3 Roots of Discrimination in God’s Church

How Churches Can Serve Differently-Abled People Better. Ministering based on physical observation is the opposite of compassion. It might surprise you to know that secular areas of society are not the places where I’ve experienced the most discrimination as a minister of the Gospel who is differently-abled. I’ve been hurt by prejudices and discrimination inside God’s holy church far more than I have as an evangelist daily working among lost people.
Brentwood, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Most taxpayers don’t want to pay for abortions

Mr. Marino of Brentwood gets quite cross in his letter of June 23 because abortions have been limited to 24 weeks or less. Well, for those of you who haven't thought about it, 24 weeks is 6 months, and some babies can live if born at that stage. Further, if a woman decides not to have the baby at 6 months, the abortion process is far from safe for the mother. There is risk involved.
Religioncrisismagazine.com

The Political Path for Conservative Catholics

The Massive Secular State (MSS) looms like a forbidding shadow over the future of the Catholic Church. This form of government is aggressively secular, and aggressively growing. It is also anti-Catholic—designed, whether explicitly or implicitly, to work against the desires of the Church. And although the Church has long battled various governments, the MSS is a uniquely modern threat.