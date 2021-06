TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you are headed to Country Stampede, the Shawnee Co. Department of Emergency Management wants to keep you safe. The Shawnee Co. Dept. of Emergency Mgmt. says in a Facebook post that those attending Country Stampede over the weekend should text “Stampede21″ to 888777 in order to get emergency information should it need to relay information to attendees as soon as possible.