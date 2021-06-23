Cancel
Salina Post

KWU announces fall move-in dates

Salina Post
6 days ago
 6 days ago
Kansas Wesleyan announced Wednesday that new student move-in day will be held Aug. 4, while returning students will come back to campus two days later, Aug. 6. Off-campus students will be expected to complete the check-in process on these days as well. “We can’t wait to get the semester started,”...

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

