KWU announces fall move-in dates

The Albert Lea Civic Music Association Board and Scholarship Committee has announced the audition date for the 2021 Jerdet College Music Scholarship and Wipplinger Organ and Piano Scholarship will be Aug. 12. Candidates should submit all application materials by July 26. These auditions are rescheduled from earlier this spring. The college scholarships are available to current students who will be a sophomore, junior or senior for the 2021-22 school year. Students must have lived in the Albert Civic Music selling area. Piano and organ scholarships for lessons during the school year must be residents in the Albert Lea school district and the Wells school district. Scholarships are also available for adults in Freeborn County.