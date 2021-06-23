Cancel
Public Health

Pandemic drives largest decrease in US life expectancy since 1943

By Virginia Commonwealth University
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. life expectancy decreased by 1.87 years between 2018 and 2020, a drop not seen since World War II, according to new research from Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Colorado Boulder and the Urban Institute. The numbers are even worse for people of color. On average, whereas life expectancy...

Related
Politicswmcactionnews5.com

US life expectancy behind other rich nations, study says

(CNN) - A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years. In 2018, life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.7 years, about three years less than the average life expectancy for 16 high-income peer countries. In 2020,...
Public Healththesaxon.org

Killed by covid: The coronavirus pandemic causes the largest demographic crisis in Spain since the Civil War | Society

Never have so many people died in Spain in a single year, since there are official records of the National Institute of Statistics (INE). And never had so few children been born. The coincidence of these two phenomena in 2020 leaves a devastating demographic balance, according to the provisional data on the natural movement of the population published this Thursday by the INE. In the year that concentrates the worst hit of the pandemic, they have died 492.930 people, 74,227 more than in 2019. It is 17.73% more. And 339,206 children were born, 5.94% less than last year, the worst figure since 1941 — two years after the end of the Civil War. Thus, the vegetative balance (the difference between births and deaths) is the worst in the entire historical series: there were 153,167 more deaths than births, tripling the figure for 2019, which was already the worst until then.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Pandemic tied to largest annual drop in birth rates since 1973

The COVID-19 pandemic may be linked to one of the lowest annual U.S. birth rates reported in decades, according to a new CDC report. The CDC compiled provisional 2020 data, along with final 2019 and 2018 data, on changes in the number of U.S. births by race and by month of birth and state.
Societylatestnewspost.com

Black and Hispanic Americans Suffer Most in Biggest US Decline in Life Expectancy Since WWII

Although James Toussaint has never had covid, the pandemic is taking a profound toll on his health. First, the 57-year-old lost his job delivering parts for a New Orleans auto dealership in spring 2020, when the local economy shut down. Then, he fell behind on his rent. Last month, Toussaint was forced out of his apartment when his landlord — who refused to accept federally funded rental assistance — found a loophole in the federal ban on evictions.
Boulder, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Study: U.S. life expectancy dropped amid coronavirus pandemic

A new study, co-authored by a University of Colorado Boulder assistant professor, found life expectancy in the United States dropped by nearly two years between 2018 and 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The findings, published Wednesday in “The BMJ,” a medical journal of the British Medical Association, show the pandemic...
Public HealthNew York Post

COVID-19 contributes the biggest decline in US life expectancy in decades

The life expectancy in the US fell by about two years from 2018 to 2020, a decline blamed on the COVID-19 outbreak and the ripple effect the virus had on daily life. Steven Woolf, who is from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and an author of the study, said a similar decline has not been seen since WWII, according to NPR.
Public Healthindialife.us

Covid: US sees sharpest decline in life expectancy since WWII

Covid-19 pandemic decreased life expectancy in the US by 1.87 years, between 2018 and 2020, a drop not seen since World War II, according to new research. The numbers are even worse for people of colour. On average, whereas life expectancy among white Americans decreased by 1.36 years in 2020, it decreased by 3.25 years in Black Americans and 3.88 years in Hispanic Americans, revealed the research published in the journal of the British Medical Association.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

US sees biggest fall in life expectancy since WW II, study finds

U.S. life expectancy fell by nearly two years between 2018 and 2020, researchers estimate in a study published June 24 in The BMJ. The finding is based on an analysis of 2018-19 data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, along with estimates for 2020. Average U.S. life expectancy...
HomelessPosted by
SELF

U.S. Life Expectancy Dramatically Dropped During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on life expectancy in the U.S., according to new research. And the effect was especially significant for Black and Hispanic people. For the study, published this week in the BMJ, researchers compared data for life expectancy for white, Black, and Hispanic people between 2010 and 2018 to data during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also compared those findings to data from 16 other “peer” countries, including the U.K., Denmark, France, Israel, and South Korea.
Public Healthfox4now.com

New research estimates life expectancy in US reduced due to COVID

Two new studies estimate that life expectancy in the U.S. was reduced by more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a study published in the peer-review journal British Medical Journal, researchers found that the average life expectancy in 2018 was about 79 years. Still, they declined to about 77 years by the end of 2020.
Colorado Statecpr.org

Life Expectancy In Colorado Fell Sharply During The Pandemic, Especially For People Of Color

So many Coloradans died of COVID-19 and related causes, including drug overdoses, that life expectancy statistics fell dramatically this past year. The drop was most alarming among communities of color, where enough Hispanic and Black residents died in the pandemic that both groups’ life expectancy statistics fell by about four years. The drop among white people in Colorado was 1.4 years.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

US consumer confidence hits highest point since pandemic: survey

US consumers are growing more upbeat about the economy and job prospects, with confidence rebounding to the highest point since the start of the pandemic, according to a survey released on Tuesday. And even as they become more wary about rising prices, that has not dampened enthusiasm, according to The Conference Board's monthly report showing the consumer confidence index jumped to 127.3 in June -- the highest since February 2020 before Covid-19 shuttered the global economy. And the index for May was revised up nearly three points to 120.0, the survey showed. "Consumer confidence increased in June and is currently at its highest level since the onset of the pandemic's first surge in March 2020," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.