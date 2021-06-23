Pandemic drives largest decrease in US life expectancy since 1943

Never have so many people died in Spain in a single year, since there are official records of the National Institute of Statistics (INE). And never had so few children been born. The coincidence of these two phenomena in 2020 leaves a devastating demographic balance, according to the provisional data on the natural movement of the population published this Thursday by the INE. In the year that concentrates the worst hit of the pandemic, they have died 492.930 people, 74,227 more than in 2019. It is 17.73% more. And 339,206 children were born, 5.94% less than last year, the worst figure since 1941 — two years after the end of the Civil War. Thus, the vegetative balance (the difference between births and deaths) is the worst in the entire historical series: there were 153,167 more deaths than births, tripling the figure for 2019, which was already the worst until then.