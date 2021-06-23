David Fincher Movies We'll Never Get To See

Given how provocative so many of his movies are, it's a wonder director David Fincher has ever gotten anything made at a major studio. In bringing titles like "Se7en," "Fight Club," and "Gone Girl" to life, Fincher has inspired a fair amount of criticism but also an even greater heaping of praise for the bold choices his movies make. Fincher's works don't just deliver twists — they deliver moments that force you to grip your seat, grit your teeth, and gird your soul. They don't just leave you thinking, they leave you reexamining the entire world around you. Not every Fincher movie may be your cup of tea. But each of his features, particularly all-time classics like "Zodiac" and "The Social Network," are bound to leave some kind of impression on your psyche.