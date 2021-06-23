Steve Webster: Mr. Conte, take your cherished golf clubs and go play with lying Trump

Apparently Mr. Conte (in a recent letter) loves to brag about what he knows. Does he like rubbing people’s noses in it?. The way I see it, people who brag about what they have normally don’t have it. Do you know that people like you think they are better than the next person? What is happening these days is not the Democrats’ fault. Period. Do you have any idea how bad the last four years has been when the twice-impeached Trump was in office?