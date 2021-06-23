Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, NH

Steve Webster: Mr. Conte, take your cherished golf clubs and go play with lying Trump

conwaydailysun.com
 9 days ago

Apparently Mr. Conte (in a recent letter) loves to brag about what he knows. Does he like rubbing people’s noses in it?. The way I see it, people who brag about what they have normally don’t have it. Do you know that people like you think they are better than the next person? What is happening these days is not the Democrats’ fault. Period. Do you have any idea how bad the last four years has been when the twice-impeached Trump was in office?

www.conwaydailysun.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, NH
City
Conway, NH
Conway, NH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Big Lie#Democrats#The Democratic Party#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court order ends congressional Democrats' attempts to determine if Trump lied in Mueller probe

(CNN) — Congressional Democrats' years-long attempt to nail down whether then-President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller effectively ended on Friday, with the US Supreme Court wiping away court decisions where the House Judiciary Committee was told it could access secret grand jury records from key witnesses in the Mueller investigation.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

This is very bad news for Donald Trump

Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of Clinical Law at NYU School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and a CNN legal analyst. The opinions expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — For months -- years, even -- legal observers have...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Watch out, Republicans — Trump-related indictments could create huge midterm dangers

Americans on Thursday morning saw two contrasting images on television news, as though U.S. politics was again on a split screen. One on side of the screen was President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden , visiting Florida to comfort those who endured the horrific tragedy of a building that collapsed, while on the other side of the screen was today’s indictments involving the Trump organization and the surrender into custody of Trump’s long-term CFO, Allen Weisselberg .
POTUSNewsweek

Lindsey Graham Praises Donald Trump After Border Visit

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has praised Donald Trump after the former president visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday with more than two dozen Republican members of Congress. Graham touted Trump's immigration policies on Twitter, lauding his visit to the southern border and his criticisms of President Joe Biden's approach. "President...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The founders anticipated — and feared — Trump's 'big lie'

Arizona Republicans’ comically slapdash audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results is the latest attempt to reinforce the “big lie” that the election was stolen through massive voter fraud. Incredibly, recent polls show 56 percent of Republicans believe it. Trump and his congressional enablers have succeeded in promoting the lie,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Lincoln Project releases new ad highlighting Trump, McConnell rift

A new ad from the Lincoln Project is taunting former President Trump , telling him he has lost control of his political base and declaring Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) the leader of the Republican Party. "Does Mitch call the shots now, Donald?" the narrator of the ad asks....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

House's Capitol riot committee can't worry about Republican feelings

If I could give one piece of advice to Democrats in the House, it would be to stop worrying about what Republicans like Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Matt Gaetz, etc., are saying about their agenda — up to and including righteous efforts to investigate the Capitol riot. As the House voted Wednesday on a resolution to establish a Jan. 6 committee, the opinion of provocateurs like Gaetz should have been the least of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s concerns.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump says he's made decision on 2024

Former President Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he has made a decision on whether he will run for president again in 2024. "You are not going to answer, but I have to ask, where are you in the process," Hannity said to Trump on Wednesday, regarding his decision on whether to mount another White House bid. "Let me ask you this, without giving the answer, what the answer is, have you made up your mind?"
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Tim Scott Challenger Krystle Matthews Hopes to Lure Republicans Who've Turned on Trump

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) referred to the years former President Donald Trump was in the White House as "the good old days" during his re-election campaign launch on Monday. And as he aims to be returned to his seat in the upper chamber in 2022, some might deem alignment with Trump an astute move—with the former president having won the state, and his ally Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also securing re-election there last year.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump is here to stay, and Republicans should be worried

Memo to serious Republicans, conservatives: He ain't going away. dominates the party's politics, policies and tone. Sen. Republican, now says the party "can't grow without him." There are Republican office holders who genuinely embrace Trump. For other leading GOP politicians and strategists, it's a calculation: placate Trump and his crazy...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CNN's Jim Acosta booed at Donald Trump border event

CNN’s Jim Acosta was booed by a crowd while reporting on former President Donald Trump’s visit to the border. On Wednesday, Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border along with Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott. During the visit, Trump and Abbott openly criticized President Joe Biden for his approach to the immigration policies.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Donald Trump is having a very bad day

It’s a bad day for former President DONALD TRUMP. FIRST, THERE’S THIS BOMBSHELL— “Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Expected to Be Charged Thursday,” by WSJ’s Corinne Ramey: “The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with tax-related crimes on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said, which would mark the first criminal charges against the former president’s company since prosecutors began investigating it three years ago.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump says he’s made up his mind about 2024

Former President Donald Trump says his mind is made up about whether he will run for president again in 2024 — but he is not ready to spill the beans. Asked by Fox News personality Sean Hannity at a prime-time town hall-style event in Texas whether he knows what he plans to do, Mr. Trump responded, “yes.”