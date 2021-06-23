Elizabethton plans Independence Day fireworks, free concert on July 3

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is planning a big Independence Day celebration next week at the Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton. The event will get started on Saturday, July 3 at 4 p.m. with the kickoff of the Patriotic Bike Parade. Participants are encouraged to go all out and not spare the red, white and blue in decorating their bike, scooter, wagon, or other non-motorized vehicle for a special ride through the Covered Bridge Park. The top three winners will be awarded with trophies. Participation is free and guests can register to be in the parade with a sign-up at the park at 3:30 p.m.