Raymond Shakir: Town crew did a commendable job fixing road at top of Birch Hill
I'd like to thank the town of Conway for reconstructing upper Birch Hill Road, a job deferred for many moons due to difficulties associated in dealing with a base of solid granite. Upper Birch Rock (Hill) is just that, one humongous outcrop of solid rock. In fact, evidence of granite mining operations abound at various locations all over the top of Birch Rock (Hill), and a sheer granite face remains as a result of the former quarry operation.