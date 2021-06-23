Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Joachim Low expects different type of game when Germany face England at Wembley

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mjLO_0adT5Bd800
Germany head coach Joachim Loew struggled to contain his emotions during his side's thrilling draw against Hungary (AP)

Germany coach Joachim Low is expecting “a totally different” match against England after his side drew 2-2 with Hungary in their last Euro 2020 group game.

Leon Goretzka’s late equaliser clinched Germany second place in Group F and a last-16 clash with old foe England at Wembley on Tuesday.

Germany came from behind twice to avoid their second group defeat on a rollercoaster night in Munich, with substitute Goretzka firing home the all-important goal in the 84th minute.

Low told a press conference: “Hungary parked the bus, with everyone behind the ball, entering every duel and against England it’s going to be a totally different match.

“They play at home, they want to attack. It’s going to be an open match, more open than it was tonight.

“We need to improve on things, we’re aware of that and we need to be careful, especially at set-pieces. We can’t repeat the same mistakes again.

“But as I said, it’s a different match against England and we’re looking forward to it.”

Adam Szalai’s early header gave Hungary a flying start and straight after Kai Havertz’s 66th-minute equaliser for Germany, Andreas Schafer headed the underdogs back in front.

Low added: “This was the ‘group of death’ and we managed to achieve the second spot and now we travel to England. It’s great news to play in London at Wembley against England.

“The group stage is over and now we have to focus. It’s in or out now, a good situation.”

Hungary’s Italian coach Marco Rossi said he was proud to be in charge of his side after they went close to completing a “fairy tale”.

“I’m very proud of my team and very proud to coach this side,” Rossi said. “We’re disappointed because we went very close.

“The players were disappointed with the result because we went very close to a qualification, which wouldn’t have been just historic, it would have been incredible, almost unimaginable.

“But unfortunately, even in the greatest fairy tales there can be some less than happy endings and unfortunately that was the way it went tonight.”

Hungary, who beat Iceland with two late goals in a play-off in November to reach the Euro finals, held reigning champions Portugal for 84 minutes before losing 3-0.

Rossi’s side then held world champions France in front of 65,000 fans in Budapest before pushing Germany all the way at the Allianz Arena.

“I’m very, very proud of my players,” Rossi added. “I know from a technical perspective that we are not one of the best teams in the world.

“But we are from every other perspective. In terms of tactics, the fact we help each other out, that we all dig in and sacrifice.

“I congratulated all of the lads and I said they need to keep their heads up because two months from now World Cup qualification resumes.”

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Leon Goretzka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wembley#Group F#Italian#Euro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Lothar Matthaus unhappy with Joachim Low’s Germany tinkering

Germany coach Joachim Low has created insecurity in the squad with his changes of tactics and personnel, according to Lothar Matthaus. Low’s side required an 84th-minute equaliser from Leon Goretzka against Hungary to book their place in the last 16 at Euro 2020, and they will now face England at Wembley on Tuesday.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Joachim Low bows out as Germany boss on positive note despite England defeat

Joachim Low’s 15-year stint in charge of Germany came to an end following Tuesday night’s 2-0 Euro 2020 defeat to England but the head coach leaves with positive feelings. Low announced his decision to step down after this tournament earlier this year, but the 61-year-old would have been hoping it would have been at Wembley for the final rather than the last-16 tie.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Kai Havertz pays tribute to departing Germany boss Joachim Low

Kai Havertz hailed departing Germany coach Joachim Low as the “biggest manager” in the nation’s history and admitted the players were disappointed to see his reign end in Euro 2020 defeat to England. It was announced that Low, 61, would leave his position before the start of the tournament and...
Soccer90min.com

Germany's Jamal Musiala could come back to haunt England at Wembley

The majority of the talk from England fans since the start of Euro 2020 has revolved around the talented crop of youngsters at Gareth Southgate's disposal, with a lot of the Three Lions' fanbase crying out for the starlets in their squad to be handed more game time. Borussia Dortmund...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England play Germany in Euro 2020 last 16 after Joachim Low’s side finish second in Group F

England will play Germany in the last 16 at Euro 2020 after Joachim Low’s side finished as runners-up in Group F.England qualified top of Group D on Tuesday evening as they beat Czech Republic 1-0, following the Three Lions’ 0-0 draw against Scotland and 1-0 victory over Croatia.As such, Gareth Southgate’s players knew their round-of-16 opponents would be the side that finished second in the ‘group of death’, and Germany occupied that spot by drawing 2-2 against Hungary on Wednesday night.France, meanwhile, qualified top of Group F with a 2-2 draw against Portugal, who finished third in the pool...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020 – When does Joachim Low leave?

Joachim Low is attempting to win another trophy with Germany at this summer's European Championship. Having taken charge of the national team in 2006, Low is by far the longest-serving manager at Euro 2020. He was first brought into the Mannschaft setup in 2004 and served as Jurgen Klinsmann's assistant...
Soccerislandfm.com

Euro 2020: Ilkay Gundogan, Antonio Rudiger and Robin Gosens could miss England vs Germany in last 16

Ilkay Gundogan, Antonio Rudiger and Robin Gosens are all doubts for Germany's Euro 2020 round-of-16 clash with England at Wembley on Tuesday. Joachim Low's side travel to London after a mixed group phase in which they recorded a 1-0 defeat to France and a 4-2 victory against Portugal before salvaging a 2-2 draw against Hungary, all on home soil at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Joachim Low Caught Doing His Usual Antics During England Loss

Joachim Low ended his time as Germany manager in the manner in which he conducted it, by doing some bizarre sniffing and licking of his fingers. Low has been in charge of the German national team since 2006, winning the World Cup in 2014, but knew before the tournament that he'd be leaving the post no matter what happened at Euro 2020.
Soccerempireofthekop.com

Germany manager Joachim Low hits back at Jurgen Klopp after tactical critique

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently critiqued Joachim Low’s tactics, but the Germany boss has now hit back. As the Germans prepare to take on England at Wembley this week, the 61-year-old offered a retort to his compatriot’s comments. MORE: Liverpool fans react to Sturridge’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe: ‘Agent Danny…’
Soccersemoball.com

Germany coach Joachim Low's 15-year tenure ends in regret

BERLIN (AP) -- Joachim Low's 15-year tenure as coach of Germany's national soccer team is over, and many think it should have ended a long time ago. The Germans at least advanced from the group stage this time, unlike three years at the World Cup when they were defending champions, but then lost to England 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the European Championship.
SoccerESPN

Euro 2020: Joachim Low's Germany legacy a mix of glory, gratitude and frustration

LONDON -- When it was over, Joachim Low didn't linger. The final whistle went, the England fans at Wembley exploded and Low was very quickly off, headed down into the tunnel and toward the Germany changing room. It was his last match after 15 years as coach of Die Mannschaft. It was the last night of a legacy that is somehow both simple and hard to parse at the same time.