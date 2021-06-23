Joachim Low expects different type of game when Germany face England at Wembley

Germany head coach Joachim Loew struggled to contain his emotions during his side's thrilling draw against Hungary (AP)

Germany coach Joachim Low is expecting “a totally different” match against England after his side drew 2-2 with Hungary in their last Euro 2020 group game.

Leon Goretzka’s late equaliser clinched Germany second place in Group F and a last-16 clash with old foe England at Wembley on Tuesday.

Germany came from behind twice to avoid their second group defeat on a rollercoaster night in Munich, with substitute Goretzka firing home the all-important goal in the 84th minute.

Low told a press conference: “Hungary parked the bus, with everyone behind the ball, entering every duel and against England it’s going to be a totally different match.

“They play at home, they want to attack. It’s going to be an open match, more open than it was tonight.

“We need to improve on things, we’re aware of that and we need to be careful, especially at set-pieces. We can’t repeat the same mistakes again.

“But as I said, it’s a different match against England and we’re looking forward to it.”

Adam Szalai’s early header gave Hungary a flying start and straight after Kai Havertz’s 66th-minute equaliser for Germany, Andreas Schafer headed the underdogs back in front.

Low added: “This was the ‘group of death’ and we managed to achieve the second spot and now we travel to England. It’s great news to play in London at Wembley against England.

“The group stage is over and now we have to focus. It’s in or out now, a good situation.”

Hungary’s Italian coach Marco Rossi said he was proud to be in charge of his side after they went close to completing a “fairy tale”.

“I’m very proud of my team and very proud to coach this side,” Rossi said. “We’re disappointed because we went very close.

“The players were disappointed with the result because we went very close to a qualification, which wouldn’t have been just historic, it would have been incredible, almost unimaginable.

“But unfortunately, even in the greatest fairy tales there can be some less than happy endings and unfortunately that was the way it went tonight.”

Hungary, who beat Iceland with two late goals in a play-off in November to reach the Euro finals, held reigning champions Portugal for 84 minutes before losing 3-0.

Rossi’s side then held world champions France in front of 65,000 fans in Budapest before pushing Germany all the way at the Allianz Arena.

“I’m very, very proud of my players,” Rossi added. “I know from a technical perspective that we are not one of the best teams in the world.

“But we are from every other perspective. In terms of tactics, the fact we help each other out, that we all dig in and sacrifice.

“I congratulated all of the lads and I said they need to keep their heads up because two months from now World Cup qualification resumes.”