There were an additional 16,135 cases of coronavirus recorded across the UK on Wednesday – the highest since 6 February and an almost 40 per cent increase in just 24 hours.Some 11,642 were recorded on Tuesday, meaning the overnight increase was as much as 4,493.The government also recorded 19 more deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK’s death toll to 128,027.It comes as more than 40 cases of the ‘Delta Plus’ variant have been detected in the UK, Downing Street revealed earlier today. Boris Johnson’s spokesman said Public Health England had put extra measures...