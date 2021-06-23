Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MST At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elgin, or 23 miles southwest of Benson, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Benson, Sonoita and Elgin.

alerts.weather.gov
