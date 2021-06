Tell your brain cells to take a hike because guilty pleasure summer TV is right around the corner. How do we know? Because we have the exclusive key art for the new seasons of CBS' dynamic duo of mindless madness. That's right, Big Brother and Love Island are back on July 7. Don't believe us? Just look at the key art. The date's right on there! Besides, why would we lie to you about that? That would be a super weird thing to do. You can totally trust us. After all, it's not like we're secretly trying to backdoor you, à la Nakomis Deadmon's epic six-finger-plan. Or are we…? EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED, PEOPLE!