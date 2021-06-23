Fireworks ‘back with a bang’ at El Paso County’s Ascarate Park on July 4th

EL PASO, Texas -- It's another sign of returning to normal, with in-person fireworks.

El Paso County will host a Fourth of July celebration, with officials proclaiming that "Ascarate Park fireworks back with a bang!"

Here are the event details:

Ascarate Park on Sunday, July 4.

Activities including food trucks and swimming begin at 3 p.m.

2,000 cars will be allowed.

Parking will be $5 per car.

No charge for those who walk in.

Fireworks display starts at 9:20 p.m. on west side of the lake.

Officials said sheriff's deputies will be on-site to help make it a safe event, and alcohol and tobacco are prohibited at the park.

More information on the park's activities and fireworks can be found online at epcountyparks.com/july4-2021 .

