El Paso, TX

Fireworks 'back with a bang' at El Paso County's Ascarate Park on July 4th

EL PASO, Texas -- It's another sign of returning to normal, with in-person fireworks.

El Paso County will host a Fourth of July celebration, with officials proclaiming that "Ascarate Park fireworks back with a bang!"

Here are the event details:

  • Ascarate Park on Sunday, July 4.
  • Activities including food trucks and swimming begin at 3 p.m.
  • 2,000 cars will be allowed.
  • Parking will be $5 per car.
  • No charge for those who walk in.
  • Fireworks display starts at 9:20 p.m. on west side of the lake.

Officials said sheriff's deputies will be on-site to help make it a safe event, and alcohol and tobacco are prohibited at the park.

More information on the park's activities and fireworks can be found online at epcountyparks.com/july4-2021 .

