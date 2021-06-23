Cancel
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall’s Independence Day Celebration to feature parachute jump into Harry Myers Park

By The Rockwall Times
Rockwall, Texas – The 2021 Independence Day Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 3rd at Harry Myers Park and will again feature a special presentation. Parachutists will jump from a vintage WWII Navy R4D-6S airplane, flown by the Dallas-Fort Worth Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. The R4D-6S will fly over Harry Myers Park at about 7:15 p.m., followed by a parachute demonstration at approximately 7:30 p.m. before the fireworks display at dusk.

