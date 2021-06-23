Cancel
Murphys, CA

Angels-Murphys Rotary Club’s Annual Shrimp Feed & Online Auction!

By News Desk
Pine Tree
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurphys, CA…SHRIMP IS BACK IN THE PARK! Angels-Murphys Rotary’s community service programs depend on our one annual fundraiser, the SHRIMP (& Pasta) FEED! We’ll be serving a bounteous meal with three kinds of shrimp, a full bar, Magic Card Raffle with cash prizes and a live band to groove to! Our huge SILENT AUCTION will continue online with bidding starting on August 7. You may also support us by DONATING TO ONE OF OUR CAUSES using our ticketing website! Thank you, thank you! Shrimp On!

thepinetree.net
