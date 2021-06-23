Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockwall, TX

Lori Bailey named new principal at Linda Lyon Elementary School

Posted by 
therockwalltimes
therockwalltimes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lori Bailey was named the new principal of Linda Lyon Elementary School at the monthly board meeting, June 21, 2021. Mrs. Lori Bailey continues her service in this new role at Linda Lyon Elementary School. Mrs. Bailey has served students in public education for 16 years, including the past year as the Assistant Principal at Linda Lyon Elementary and three years as the Assistant Principal at Howard Dobbs Elementary.

therockwalltimes.com
Community Policy
therockwalltimes

therockwalltimes

Rockwall, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We’ll cover it all!

 http://www.therockwalltimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
Rockwall, TX
Education
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard Dobbs Elementary#First Grade#Fourth Grade#Fifth Grade#Garland Isd#Texas A M Commerce#Curriculum Instruction#Board Of Trustee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
Related