Lori Bailey named new principal at Linda Lyon Elementary School
Lori Bailey was named the new principal of Linda Lyon Elementary School at the monthly board meeting, June 21, 2021. Mrs. Lori Bailey continues her service in this new role at Linda Lyon Elementary School. Mrs. Bailey has served students in public education for 16 years, including the past year as the Assistant Principal at Linda Lyon Elementary and three years as the Assistant Principal at Howard Dobbs Elementary.therockwalltimes.com