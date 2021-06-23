Cancel
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from ‘abusive’ conservatorship: ‘I deserve to have a life’

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008. The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship during its 13-year existence. Spears called the conservatorship “abusive,”...

