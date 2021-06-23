A Summer Soirée Among the Flowers

Registration is required for this activity. (SO, FL, RG, 10-12 mph) 25 miles.A 'flat and easy' 25 mile sightseeing ride on quiet country roads and a beautiful rail trail starts in Simsbury CT and crosses the state border to Southwick MA. Along the way, we'll pause at the Drake Hill Flower Bridge. We'll also stop for an open air coffee break at a favorite cyclist cafe, Red Riding Hood's Basket, before returning. Please ride in groups of 2-3 riders 30-50 apart. When stopping, maintain your 6 foot social distancing. Bring a mask for entry into shops. Meet at 9 am at the small trail parking lot at 1113 Hopmeadow Rd, Simsbury CT, just south of the RT 10 / RT 315 Junction. (If there is insufficient parking at the trail parking lot, additional parking is available at Antonio's restaurant, 0.2 miles north, on the opposite side of the street.)