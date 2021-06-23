‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2, episode 6 (6/23/21): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

It’s hard to start a piece about the best TV of 2021 so far without mentioning the obvious elephant in the room: television is all great! Yaaaaay!. Just kidding, the elephant is obviously the Gary, the COVID pachyderm, who continued to tromp around the China Shop that was entertainment for the first half of this year. Though the firehose that is streaming and broadcast TV didn’t twist up the way it did in the first half of 2020, we started to see the effects of that stoppage as streamers almost imperceptibly slowed down the amount of content they were distributing, and productions that booted up found creative (and some not so creative) ways to deal with new protocols for shooting during a pandemic. Yes, I used an elephant metaphor and a hose metaphor in the same paragraph. Deal with it.