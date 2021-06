Canadian Artist Emanuel released his debut album Alt Therapy along with the visuals to the track “Worldwide”. With serene music, heart touching vocals and a striking music video, the song is a message to all kind of artists who are trying to make it big. In the song Emanuel sings, “"And there's something in the air wherever you come from, I'm tryna fly out see if I can get some". He is talking about how the surreal energy is that he has been sensing lately and wants to take his craft worldwide to let his fans feel closer to him through his music.