Tristen Hutchings claims bull riding title at the CNFR
Body Tristen Hutchings nabbed the Southwest Region Reserve Championship for Bull Riding. A Blackfoot, Idaho native, he attended Snake River High School and started his rodeo career back in his middle school days. It’s not much of a shocker that his favorite has always been bull riding. He spent a year in Odessa before arriving at Sul Ross back in 2019. It’s good news for Coach Aragon and the team that he’s still got time on campus where he’ll graduate in 2022 with a degree in Ag Business.www.fortstocktonpioneer.com