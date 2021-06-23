Investing In Today’s Inflationary Environment: What Investors Need To Know

Buying shares of real estate investment trusts (REITs) gives investors a convenient way to invest in land and buildings while receiving income and capital appreciation. REITs own and finance real estate and pay 90% of their income from rent, interest and capital gains as dividends. While REITs tend to produce reliable income, they are subject to real estate cycles of boom and bust and are also sensitive to interest rate changes. A financial advisor can help you decide if a REIT fits your goals and risk profile as well as what kind of REIT would be best for you.