Is Chicago PD season 7 on Netflix?

Manifest Season 4 might not be happening at NBC, but the studio, creative team, and actors behind the show are not ready to ride off into the sunset without a fight. From the moment, the show was canceled by NBC, all parties involved with the show have been working around the clock to find a new home for the sci-fi drama. Although NBC has taken itself out of the race and made it’s clear it has no intentions to bring the show back, fans are hoping the show’s strong performance since arriving on Netflix could be the saving grace for the beloved drama.