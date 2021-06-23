Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Benchmark-backed Confluent raises $828 million in U.S. IPO

By Echo Wang
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Reuters) -Infrastructure software startup Confluent Inc said on Wednesday it had sold shares in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) above its target range to raise $828 million.

Confluent priced 23 million shares at $36 per share. The company had previously priced its share between $29 and $33 apiece.

The IPO values Confluent at $9 billion.

There have been a flurry of major tech listings as a number of startups look to capitalize on the sky-high investor demand for new, high-growth tech stocks.

The company counts venture capital firms Benchmark Capital Partners VIII LP, Sequoia Capital, and Index Ventures among its prominent backers. Benchmark, which owns about 15.3% of Confluent’s common stock, is the largest shareholder, according to a regulatory filing last week.

Confluent uses Apache Kafka, an open source event streaming platform used by 70% of Fortune 500 companies.

Its offerings can be used through Confluent Cloud, an on-demand software-as-a-service that is available on Amazon.com Inc’s AWS and Microsoft Corp’s Azure platforms among others, or the Confluent Platform software.

Founded in 2014 by former LinkedIn employees, Confluent counts Expedia Group Inc, Intel Corp and Humana Inc as major customers.

Confluent shares are scheduled to start trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol “CFLT”. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J P Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Sequoia Capital#Confluent Inc#Ipo#Index Ventures#Confluent Cloud#Amazon Com Inc#Microsoft Corp#Confluent Platform#Linkedin#Expedia Group Inc#Intel Corp#Humana Inc#Nasdaq#Cflt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Businessinvestortelegraph.com

China’s Didi raises $4.4 B in massive U.S. IPO

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) raised $4.4 billion in its U.S IPO on Tuesday, pricing it at the top of its indicated range and increasing the number of shares sold, as per reliable sources. Didi sold 317 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288 million, at...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Didi raises $4.4 billion in upsized U.S. IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese riding hailing giant Didi Global Inc raised $4.4 billion by pricing its shares at $14 each in its upsized New York initial public offering on Wednesday. Didi sold nearly 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288 million. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch and...
Marketsthelogic.co

Vancouver’s Visier raises US$125M in Series E round led by Goldman Sachs

The HR analytics software company said it is valued at over US$1 billion in the latest round. Other investors included Sorenson Capital, Foundation Capital, Summit Partners and Adams Street Partners. (The Logic) Purchase a subscription to read the full article. By entering your e-mail you consent to receiving commercial electronic...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne raises over $1 billion in upsized U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -SentinelOne Inc, a cybersecurity firm backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, raised about $1.23 billion through an upsized U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of roughly $8.87 billion. The company sold 35 million shares priced at $35 per share. It had...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Didi debut hands tip to Uber

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - With the S&P 500 Index hovering near a record high as the quarter ends, it’s only fitting Didi Global’s (DIDI.N) initial public offering should deliver a first-day pop. Its U.S. depositary shares opened on Wednesday up nearly 20% from the $14 IPO price set the day before. That gave the Chinese ride-hailing giant a market capitalisation of around $80 billion read more . Headwinds including an antitrust probe at home – where almost all Didi’s business is done, despite the new “Global” in the name – may explain why much of that gain later slipped away.
MarketsInvestorPlace

SoFi Is a Bank With the Valuation of a Tech Unicorn

FinTech leader SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) recently completed its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Social Capital Hedosophia V. This caused IPOE stock to convert into SOFI stock, beginning SoFi’s official run as a publicly traded company. SoFi was an impressive merger partner for the “King of SPACs,” Chamath Palihapitiya....
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Cybersecurity Firm SentinelOne Starts Trading On NYSE

Autonomous cybersecurity startup SentinelOne started trading at $46 per share on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday (June 30), some 30 percent higher than its original public offering price of $35 each, according to a company blog post and CNBC. The company began trading under the ticker S...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reuters

Krispy Kreme raises $500 mln in U.S. IPO

June 30 (Reuters) - Donut chain Krispy Kreme Inc said on Wednesday it had raised $500 million in its initial public offering. The company priced 29.4 million shares at $17 each, below the $21 to $24 per share range it had set earlier. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

CFO says LegalZoom will add scale, new hires after market debut

(Reuters) - Shares of LegalZoom began trading publicly on Nasdaq on Wednesday, ending the day 35% above their offer price to value the online legal services company at more than $7 billion. After the IPO, growth is on the agenda for Glendale, California-based LegalZoom, chief financial officer Noel Watson told...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's Didi worth $68 billion after U.S. debut

June 30 (Reuters) - Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) shares ended their first day of U.S. trading slightly over their initial public offering (IPO) price, valuing the ride-hailing giant at $68.49 billion in the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014. The stock market debut vindicated Didi's decision to...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SoftBank-backed Dingdong raises $95.7 million in downsized U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Chinese grocery app Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, raised about $95.69 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday after slashing the size of the IPO to almost a fourth of its earlier target. Dingdong sold more than 4 million American depositary shares (ADSs)...
Businessjewishbusinessnews.com

SentinelOne Raises IPO Expectation to $8 Billion Plus

This is the second change of the expected SentinelOne valuation. SentinelOne, an Israeli cybersecurity firm, has been on somewhat of a roller coaster ride while on its way to the company’s exit. The firm had once expected a $10 billion valuation from its initial public offering IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. That optimistic valuation was recently dropped to just $7 billion. But now SentinelOne has raised its expected valuation up to as much as a possible $8.3 billion.
Businessbetakit.com

Workforce analytics startup Visier secures $154 million CAD from Goldman Sachs

Workforce analytics company Visier has secured $154 million CAD ($125 million USD), becoming the latest Canadian tech startup to surpass a $1 billion valuation. The all equity, Series E round was sole-sourced from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and brings Visier’s valuation to $1.2 billion CAD ($1 billion USD). “This whole...
Businesswtaq.com

JPMorgan to acquire fintech startup OpenInvest

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would buy OpenInvest, a fintech startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator. The company’s products allow financial advisers to build, manage and report on their ESG portfolios. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Sohini Podder...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economypingwest.com

Online Grocer Dingdong slashes target, raising $95.7 million in the US IPO

Chinese online grocer Dingdong Maicai goes public on New York Stock Exchange today, raising $95.7 million. Details: The company slashed its IPO fundraising target by 74% just prior to its debut. Previously, the target was $357 million. According to the prospectus, the company stated that its total revenue reached $1.7...