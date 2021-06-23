Study: Racial segregation is increasing in the Bay Area and across the US
If you ask Stephen Menendian why his research at UC Berkeley’s Othering & Belonging Institute is important, he won’t hesitate. “It matters to me because society has only begun to grapple with the inequalities of race, but we have not fully acknowledged the role segregation plays in undergirding those inequalities,” Menendian, assistant director and director of research at the institute, told me by phone Wednesday.www.sfgate.com