Brazil sets new single-day record with over 115,000 coronavirus cases

By Reuters Staff
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil registered a single-day record of 115,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, along with 2,392 deaths from COVID-19.

Brazil has registered more than 18 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 507,109, according to ministry data. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Brad Haynes)

