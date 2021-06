A proposal by Governor Charlie Baker to expand the Sales Tax Holiday from two days to two months is being received with mixed opinions locally. According to a release from the Baker-Polito Administration state tax revenues for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) continue to significantly exceed projections, with revenues to date 14.9 percent above the expected benchmark. This surplus, they argue, should be used to help businesses by expanding the state tax holiday for a full two months in August and September.