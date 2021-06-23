Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Conservatorship: “I’m So Angry…I Cry Every Day”

thatgrapejuice.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has shattered her silence about the conservatorship that has controlled much of her life for the last 13 years at a highly anticipated court hearing today. And she did not hold back. In a shocking developing story, the 39-year-old singer detailed her angst at the legal agreement –...

thatgrapejuice.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane”

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane” – Britney Spears unloaded on her dad in a family court hearing Wednesday — breaking her public silence about what she called the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed every aspect of her life for more than a decade. “He loved the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesBillboard

Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears, Explains Silence: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out in support of big sister Britney Spears after the pop superstar publicly testified for the first time in her conservatorship case on June 23. The former child star also addressed why she hasn't spoken out after her big sister's powerful testimony -- something fans have criticized the younger Spears for -- in an emotional video shared on her Instagram Stories Monday (June 28).
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Celebritiesusagag.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence After Britney Spears’ Court Hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her love for her older sister, Britney Spears, amid her messy conservatorship battle — details. Speaking out. Jamie Lynn Spears finally addressed her older sister Britney Spears’ emotional court statement. ”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only...
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

Britney Spears’ Family Was ‘Still in the Gutter Financially’ When She Soared to Fame According to Lynne Spears’ Memoir

In Britney Spears’ court document transcript from June 23, she told the judge she wanted to sue her family. The Princess of Pop explained that her family did nothing to help her grow out of control imposed by her father, James “Jamie” Parnell Spears. It all makes more sense when fans read the memoir of Britney’s mother (Lynn Spears). in the book, through the storm, the pop icon’s mom candidly explained how dire her financial situation was when Britney signed with Jive Records. It’s no wonder her family doesn’t want to help perpetuate the stereotype.
Relationshipshazard-herald.com

Britney Spears' boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.