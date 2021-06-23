Hands on: Google’s reference designs set a delightful standard for Android TV remotes

Apple launched a brand new product this year that sold out quickly after becoming available for preorder, the oft-rumored AirTag tracker that has a unique advantage over all other similar products. AirTags harness Appel’s massive network of devices, most of them iPhones, to provide anonymous, location information about missing items hooked up to the tracker. Keys, wallets, suitcases, bags, bikes, and other objects you wouldn’t want to lose track of can be “protected” with AirTags, which then show up in the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac with location information. That’s the same app that Apple used for years to locate missing iPhones and share location data between family and friends.