Soulja Boy And Bow Wow Exchange Insults on Twitter Ahead Of Upcoming Verzuz Battle

The build-up to the next Verzuz battle has led to two rap artists going back and forth with each other on Twitter. Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are the next artists to gear up for the competition, which is taking place this weekend on June 26. But right now, all of social media is getting quite the show as the rappers debate and challenge each other while cranking up the ante on a daily basis. Although it may all be in jest, it has also taken quite the personal turn!