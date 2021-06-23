Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Soulja Boy And Bow Wow Exchange Insults on Twitter Ahead Of Upcoming Verzuz Battle

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The build-up to the next Verzuz battle has led to two rap artists going back and forth with each other on Twitter. Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are the next artists to gear up for the competition, which is taking place this weekend on June 26. But right now, all of social media is getting quite the show as the rappers debate and challenge each other while cranking up the ante on a daily basis. Although it may all be in jest, it has also taken quite the personal turn!

www.blackenterprise.com
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
Person
Marco Polo
Person
Soulja Boy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insults#Wit#Verzuz U#Timbaland#Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
Related
Tennishotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Publicly Shoots His Shot At Kim Kardashian

Months after news of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's separation and divorce shocked the entire entertainment industry, it looks like both of the sensational celebrities are finally moving on. Following rumors that he's romantically attached to Irina Shayk, Kanye has reportedly returned to Hawaii to work on a new album. Other reports have revealed that Kim is "doing great" as well, so it only makes sense that celebrities and wealthy suitors would now turn their attention to Kim.
Los Angeles, CAicecreamconvos.com

Bow Wow Verzuz Soulja Boy Tonight: Who You Got?

Bow Wow and Soulja Boy will be hitting the Verzuz stage tonight to decide who truly ran the 2000s, and we want to know who you’re rocking with?. The highly anticipated battle will start at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET live from Los Angeles, California, and it will be available on Triller, Fite, and Instagram Live.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Is Still Shining On New Single "Mad"

Soulja Boy has been ramping up the efforts ahead of the release of his forthcoming project, Draco. The rapper revealed that he's expecting to drop the album in late July during a recent interview with HNHH, whether or not Virgin Music gives him the greenlight. That being said, he's back to flooding the streets with new music following the success of his TikTok-friendly anthem, "She Make It Clap."
Tennistheboxhouston.com

Soulja Boy Was The First Rapper to Do All These Things

We can hear Soulja Boy now, “I’M THE FIRST RAPPER TO…” Y’all better put some respeck on Soulja’s name! Big Draco has gone on multiple rants letting the world know he was the first rapper to pretty much do everything. When we say everything…we really mean EVERYTHING. The innovative rapper...
MusicPosted by
Page Six

Lil Kim challenges Nicki Minaj to Verzuz battle, fans choose sides

Lil Kim, music’s veteran self-anointed Queen Bee, is ready to go crown-to-crown in a Verzuz battle with heralded “Queen” MC Nicki Minaj. Sounding the trumpets of lyrical warfare against the “Anaconda” crooner during the 2021 BET Awards pre-show Sunday, Kim, 46, unhesitatingly challenged Minaj, 38, to a hit-for-hit duel in order to formally determine whose chart-topping songs reign supreme.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Bow Wow Celebrates 'Verzuz' Win Against Soulja Boy, Plugs 'F9'

The people have spoken, and they say Bow Wow beat Soulja Boy in a "Verzuz" -- which begs the question ... can Shad get a little respect on his name now??? Sheesh!. That's exactly what we asked BW Saturday in WeHo as he was leaving Catch ... this after his highly-anticipated showdown with his 2000s contemporary, which was put on in front of an audience at the Hollywood Palladium (where "Verzuz" battles have gone down lately).
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Bow Wow & Omarion Announce New ‘Millennium Tour’ Dates [Ashanti, Soulja Boy, & More Feature]

‘Face Off’ duo Bow Wow and Omarion are looking to see your face at one of the dates that line their soon-to-be-rebooted ‘Millennium Tour.’. Originally set to kick off last year, the Stateside jaunt – like virtually every other tour – was postponed due to the global health crisis (as we reported here). But with venues slowly but surely announcing their plans to reopen, the R&B/Hip Hop hitmakers are looking to pack a few of them as announced Friday (June 18) via the video seen above.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow & Omarion Share Dates For Millennium Tour Ft. Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Ying Yang Twins

The pandemic paused many artists' plans to tour in 2020, but now that mandates have been lifted entirely in the United States, things are back in motion. It was back in November 2019 when Omarion first hinted that Millennium Tour 2020 would possibly be taking place the following year, and by December, it was common knowledge that B2K wouldn't be making a return as a group. Bow Wow was later named as co-headliner and artists including Ashanti,Soulja Boy, and Pretty Ricky were slated to grace the stage.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Bow Wow & Soulja Boy To Join 2021 B2K-Less Millennium Tour

The Millennium Tour is returning later in 2021 after being delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tour dates and the revamped lineup were revealed on Friday (June 18) with the U.S. trek set to kick off in Los Angeles at The Forum on October 1. The 27-date tour is the...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Teases 'Make It Clap' Remix With Nicki Minaj During Bow Wow Verzuz + Meek Mill Was There For It

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow finally hopped in the virtual arena for their highly anticipated Verzuz battle on Saturday (June 26). In the weeks leading up to the event, the former teen rap sensations viciously trolled each other online in an attempt to hype up the showdown — and it appeared to work. Over 600,000 people tuned in to watch Soulja Boy and Bow Wow run through some of their biggest hits, including Soulja’s “Crank Dat” and Bow Wow’s “I’m A Flirt.”
MusicBillboard

Billboard Explains: Rap Battles & the 'Verzuz Effect'

In the middle of a global pandemic in 2020, two legacy artists, producers or songwriters began facing off head-to-head, in riveting song battles known as Verzuz. The format pulled from the longstanding tradition of rap battles and created a new-school phenomenon. But how did an art form ignited by rap...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Quietly Says Goodbye To Megan Thee Stallion Friendship On IG

When Tory Lanez first started teasing his new song "SKAT" with DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion called out her "Cry Baby" collaborator for switching sides and working with her biggest enemy. At the time, DaBaby seemingly confirmed that Tory had bought an older verse from his vault, urging Megan not to think too hard about his decision. Now that the track has officially been released, Megan has taken a major issue with the move, calling out DaBaby publicly over the weekend on Twitter.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Says He Would've Pulled Up To Perform With Soulja Boy At "Verzuz"

Verzuz still isn't losing steam by any means. In fact, the showdowns are getting even better since live audiences can now join the festivities. Last night, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow faced off against each other for an epic battle of the mid-2000s where the two rappers played their biggest hits. Bow Wow even hit the Harlem Shake one time, and it seems that alone was enough for some to deem him the winner of the evening.
CelebritiesSwimInfo

11 legendary moments from Bow Wow and Soulja Boy’s Verzuz

Saturday’s (June 26) Verzuz brought the Y2K back even if only for one night. Two of the most influential millennials in hip hop, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy, took the stage at Los Angeles’ VENUE to go hit for hit, and it was legendary!. Saturday’s (June 26) Verzuz brought the...