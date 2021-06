The Chicago White Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon in the finale of the teams' quick two-game mid-week series from PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The two teams have yet to meet this season before Tuesday's series opener but did meet four times in 2020, with the White Sox taking three games and then met another four times in 2018, with the Pirates sweeping that set of games. The rosters are drastically different than they were in previous matchups though and it'll take a complete game by the Pirates to try to ensure that they take down the first-place White Sox. On the other hand, the White Sox know this is a great opportunity to steal a win against one of baseball's worst teams.