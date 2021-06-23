Cancel
The Team Behind Village Favorite L’Artusi Is Opening a Wine Bar and Sandwich Shop

By Bao Ong
Eater
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL’Artusi, one of the most popular Italian restaurants in the West Village, is quietly expanding its footprint in downtown Manhattan with two openings slated for August. B’Artusi, located at 520 Hudson Street, near West 10th Street, will be a casual wine bar with indoor and outdoor seating. Via Porta, located next door at 522 Hudson Street, will expand on the meal kits L’Artusi offered during the pandemic with pastries, sandwiches, salads, and snacks for breakfast and lunch.

ny.eater.com
