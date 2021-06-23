The Team Behind Village Favorite L’Artusi Is Opening a Wine Bar and Sandwich Shop
L’Artusi, one of the most popular Italian restaurants in the West Village, is quietly expanding its footprint in downtown Manhattan with two openings slated for August. B’Artusi, located at 520 Hudson Street, near West 10th Street, will be a casual wine bar with indoor and outdoor seating. Via Porta, located next door at 522 Hudson Street, will expand on the meal kits L’Artusi offered during the pandemic with pastries, sandwiches, salads, and snacks for breakfast and lunch.ny.eater.com