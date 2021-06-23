New Music Experience NFT Platform Atlanticus launches & drops Exclusive Paul Oakenfold ‘Magna Carta’ NFT

“Atlanticus have the creativity and imagination to help create the kind of unique digital piece we envisaged in thoughtful and sensitive ways. They really understand how to help tell a story in the right way, regardless of the priceless nature of the manuscript. We’re working closely with them to find the right music collaborator. We have the worldwide exclusive rights in all sectors and are opening up this once in a millennium opportunity to them with the Magna Carta for NFT’s. Knowing that the really care about every element of this which is essential when taking something of such historical significance half way around the world during a global pandemic” said Luke Purser, Director at Hawkwood International.