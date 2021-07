Former President Trump on Wednesday bemoaned what he said was the "sick" state of the U.S.-Mexico border during a trip to Texas with GOP lawmakers. "We have a sick country in many ways. It's sick in elections, and it's sick in the border. And if you don't have good elections, and if you don't have a strong border, you don't have a country," Trump said during a roundtable event with Texas state leaders and law enforcement officials.