Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Acuña scratched from Braves’ lineup with stiff back

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRzaQ_0adSzKXp00

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from the Atlanta Braves’ lineup Wednesday night against the New York Mets because of lower back tightness.

The 23-year-old star was removed not long before batting practice at Citi Field.

“Came in today, his back was stiff. So they’re going to work on him and be kind of a day-to-day thing,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I think just probably the wear and tear. You know, sometimes I think we get in these different hotels and things like that and the beds are different, but it was just enough that they don’t want him to play today. So, like I say, they’re working on him right now. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Acuña was replaced in right field by Ehire Adrianza. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson moved up from sixth to bat in Acuña’s leadoff spot.

Acuña ranks among the major league leaders in several key offensive categories. He began the day hitting .285 with 20 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .996 OPS. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year was leading the league in runs (58) and was tied for first in stolen bases (15).

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Atlanta Braves#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Braves double down on lineup after win

So, after winning a game for the second time in eight tries, the Braves are going with it again. It’s the second time they’ve used this lineup (Abraham Almonte’s only hit cleanup three times before this game), and they’re 2-1 with it, so... who knows. Cling to anything that seems slightly favorable at this point, I guess.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox at Braves Lineups: Pack Your Bags

The Boston Red Sox won their 40th game of the season on Monday, courtesy of a walk-off hit from Rafael Devers. They are one of six teams to reach this milestone this year, meaning that they are still one of the best squads in baseball at the moment. For their...
MLBallfans.co

Ronald Acuña Jr. is good to go as Braves take on Red Sox

The lineups have been released for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Red Sox, and we got an answer to a question that suddenly popped up near the end of Sunday’s game in Miami. As usual, let’s start with the lineup for the Braves:. Ronald Acuña Jr. exited the...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Braves Lineups: Whatever it takes

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox played (and won) another in a long list of wild games from the 2021 season and they’ll look to claim another victory tonight when they square off with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:20 p.m. EST. As Matt...
MLBMLB

Acuña's 100th HR gives Braves all they need

ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 100th career home run was enough to back the impressive start Drew Smyly constructed while helping the Braves claim a 1-0 win over the Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday night at Truist Park. • Box score. Smyly’s no-hit bid ended...
MLBFiveThirtyEight

Ronald Acuña Jr. Has Gotten Even Better. So Why Are The Braves Worse?

Though they squandered a 3-1 lead in last year’s National League Championship Series against the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves had reasons to feel good about their chances going forward. They had the reigning NL MVP, first baseman Freddie Freeman, still under contract for 2021, plus lefty ace Max Fried, up-and-coming pitcher Ian Anderson and a host of talented young position players — headlined by electric outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Coming off three consecutive NL East titles (and having finally won a postseason series for the first time since 2001), the Braves seemed like a good bet to keep building on their recent success.
MLBTalking Chop

Ronald Acuña Jr., Ian Anderson lead Braves to 1-0 win over Mets

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered again while Ian Anderson turned in a good outing in a 1-0 win over the New York Mets. The Braves missed a golden opportunity in the first against Mets righty Jerad Eickhoff who was making his first start in the Majors since 2019. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a double. After a Freddie Freeman pop out, Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte walked to load the bases. Austin Riley worked the count full but then chased a low and away slider for the second out. Dansby Swanson then tapped back to the mound to end the threat.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: A 40/40 season could still be in the cards for Ronald Acuña

There hasn’t been much 40/40 talk surrounding Ronald Acuña as of late. Perhaps that’s because Atlanta’s horrid start has fans worrying about more important aspects of the team, or maybe it was his timid start in the stolen base department after he injured his hand early in the season. Either way, I’ve rarely seen Acuña’s chase of the feat mentioned lately, and he’s really not that far off the pace.
MLBnumberfire.com

Braves' Guillermo Heredia (wrist) scratched Tuesday, Ender Inciarte entering lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the New York Mets with right wrist inflammation. Ender Inciarte will play center field in place of Heredia and hit eighth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, Stroman is registering...
MLBWGMD Radio

Smyly, Acuña fuel Braves past Cards to split doubleheader

Drew Smyly didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th career homer and the Atlanta Braves earned a split of a day-night doubleheader with a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night. This post was originally published on this site.
MLBchatsports.com

Ronald Acuña Jr, Drew Smyly lead Braves over Cardinals

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th career home run while Drew Smyly turned in his best start of the season to help the Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Smyly has had a much maligned season but he was the story in this game. He retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced over the first three innings. The Braves gave him a run to work with in the third when Acuña jumped on a 2-0 breaking ball from Kwang Hyun Kim and drove it out to left center.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jonathan Villar back in Mets' lineup for Game 1 versus Braves

New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar is back in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. Villar will return to the hot corner and the leadoff spot against left-hander Kyle Muller and the Braves. Jose Peraza will shift to second base in place of Luis Guillorme and hit sixth.
MLBtribuneledgernews.com

Acuña's 100th homer winner for Braves in nightcap vs. Cards

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the 100th home run of his four-year career and Drew Smyly carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Atlanta Braves defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 to earn a split of their doubleheader on Sunday. Acuña's home run landed in the first row...
MLBchatsports.com

The Daily Chop: Will Braves add an outfielder after Acuna scratch?

The Braves have been playing a very dangerous game with regards to their outfield for most of the season. Injuries to Marcell Ozuna and Cristian Pache depleted the starting lineup, then utility players such as Ehire Adrianza and Guillermo Heredia how battled nagging ailments and ineffectiveness. The outfield now consists of Abraham Almonte, Ender Inciarte, and Ronald Acuna. The latter was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday, however, with reported back tightness. His absence leaves an already thin outfield nearly untenable, which leads to the question: will the Braves add an outfielder?
MLBallfans.co

Braves: Injury updates for Ronald Acuña Jr. and Max Fried

Thankfully for the Braves, it looks like two of Atlanta’s best players will be returning from injury sooner rather than later. Ronald Acuña Jr. will be given at least one more day to rest his sore back. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 24, 2021. The team desperately needs Ronald Acuna...
MLBMLB

Acuña's big blast powers Braves over Reds

CINCINNATI -- Ronald Acuña Jr. clobbered one of the hardest-hit home runs you will ever see, and Kyle Muller may have found a lasting rotation spot as he guided the Braves toward a 4-0 win over the Reds on Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. • Box score. Acuña...
MLBSFGate

Atlanta-Cincinnati Runs

Braves third. Guillermo Heredia hit by pitch. Kevan Smith strikes out swinging. Kyle Muller strikes out swinging. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to deep center field. Guillermo Heredia scores. Freddie Freeman singles to right center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors,...