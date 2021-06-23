Cancel
Reston’s Trucker Tools acquired by Calif. tech firm

By Richard Foster
Virginia Business
 7 days ago

Trucker Tools provides freight management software for transportation industry. Reston-based Trucker Tools, a software company that provides a digital freight management platform for the transportation industry, has been acquired by Walnut Creek, California-based software company ASG. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2013, Trucker Tools offers...

www.virginiabusiness.com
Alpine Investors’ ASG Acquires Trucker Tools, The Trucking Industry’s Most Popular Driver App

RESTON, VA & WALNUT CREEK, CA - June 22, 2021 - ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies, today announced that it has acquired Trucker Tools, the market leading digital freight management platform that provides capacity management, predictive freight matching, automated booking, real-time GPS-based visibility and digital workflow solutions for the transportation industry.