Philadelphia, PA

Photographing North Philly, ‘Hold Fast,’ ‘SOFT,’ and ‘Graphic Content’ for the weekend

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend features a pair of unique exhibits. North Philadelphia catches the spotlight in a new exhibit at Huddle, and the National Liberty Museum recently opened Graphic Content. Then, Hold Fast from the Wilma, a student-theater festival from Rutgers University-Camden, a drive-in concert series from People’s Light, a live performance at Old City Jewish Arts Center, and a short film for Black queer men from a Philly director illuminate the rest of the weekend.

