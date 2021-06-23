General Mark Milley Fires Back at Rep Matt Gaetz’s Criticism of ‘Woke’ Military

General Mark Milley fired back at Rep. Matt Gaetz on Wednesday for his criticism that the U.S. military is too “woke” for discussing critical race theory. The scene went down during a House Armed Services hearing on Wednesday, where Milley argued for the need to study America’s racial history in order to understand the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also said he found Gaetz’s attack on the military offensive.