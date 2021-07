Jackie Lane has died at age 79. She is best known for appearing in the ’60s ‘Doctor Who’ series. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. It has been reported that Jackie Lane, who was known for her role in the original TV series Doctor Who, has died at the age of 79. She appeared William Hartnell’s first Doctor in the role of Dodo Chaplet. The official Twitter account for the TV show tweeted out the sad news, saying, “We’re sad to hear that Jackie Lane has passed away, she played the First Doctor’s companion Dodo Chaplet.”