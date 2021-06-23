Cancel
Getting Answers: Local taxpayers not yet receiving refunds

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears many taxpayers here in western Mass. who filed their tax returns months ago have not yet received their refunds. Others are still waiting for stimulus money.

www.westernmassnews.com
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS: Most of recent stimulus check money went to households making under $50K

More than half of the money disbursed in the third round of stimulus payments has gone to households with income of under $50,000, the Treasury Department said Tuesday. About 52 percent of the funds sent out through June 3 went to households reporting adjusted gross income of under $50,000 on their 2019 or 2020 tax returns. An additional 10 percent of the stimulus payment amounts went to households that did not file tax returns in either of those two years, a group that typically has very low incomes, according to IRS data.
Politicswfdd.org

Deadline Looms For Eligible Families Seeking One-Time $335 Payment From State

July 1 is the last day for families with children under the age of 17 to apply for a one-time $335 payment from the state. State lawmakers established the Extra Credit Grant program in 2020 using money from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was meant to help qualifying families with children by providing financial assistance with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.
Politicspropertyindustryeye.com

Landlords still have legal options despite eviction ban extension

The government has been slammed for causing further uncertainty among commercial property landlords by extending the ban on evictions of firms behind on rent. The ban, which prevents landlords taking tenants to court for non-payment, was due to end on 30 June, but has now been extended for a further nine months.
Personal FinancePosted by
AL.com

Stimulus update: 2.57 million stimulus payments worth $6.2 billion paid to Alabamians

More than 2.5 million stimulus payments have been paid in Alabama, according to new data from the Internal Revenue Service. The American Rescue Plan, passed in March, included up to $1,400 for individuals and dependents and $2,800 for married couples. The stimulus was the third sent out by the federal government in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The first, which paid up to $1,200, was sent in March 2020. The second round of stimulus payments was up to $600 distributed in December 2020.
Income TaxPosted by
MyChesCo

Find State-by-State Data on Third Round of Economic Impact Payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department released information detailing how many people in each state received the third round of Economic Impact Payments through early June. The new details, available at SOI Tax Stats – Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Statistics,...
Economycpapracticeadvisor.com

IRS Hiring Thousands of New Tax Auditors

The Internal Revenue Service is hiring thousands of new auditors as it gears up for a potentially massive tax-enforcement push if Congress is able to pass an infrastructure plan that includes $40 billion to expand audits on the wealthy. The IRS small business and criminal investigations divisions are adding thousands...
Ohio Stateschneiderdowns.com

Ohio Update on the Unemployment Benefits Exclusion for Taxpayers Who Filed Prior to the Enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act

American Rescue Plan Act, Internal Revenue Service, State and Local Tax, Tax. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP), enacted on March 11, 2021, allowed a federal unemployment compensation exclusion of $10,200 from 2020 taxable income for taxpayers with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of less than $150,000. On March 31, 2021, Governor DeWine signed Sub. S.B. 18 into law which allowed individuals filing Ohio income tax returns for the tax year 2020 to claim the same unemployment compensation exclusion allowed on their federal income tax return.
EconomyJezebel

Cutting Unemployment Benefits Isn't Solving Anything

I marvel at politicians’ and government officials’ insistence on reinventing the wheel, so to speak, to attempt to solve a problem when a much clearer answer lies in front of them. Usually, this impulse is cruel and willfully naive, as in the case of state governments cutting federal unemployment benefits in attempts to get people back to work. Thanks to new reporting from the New York Times, we can be even more certain that, in addition to it being morally reprehensible to deny people the benefits they need during an ongoing pandemic (or, really ever), it’s also an ineffective way to make those people return to the workforce. And in fact, the states that have done so may be doing worse than those that have continued to provide residents with unemployment insurance, with respect to attracting workers.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Many Still Waiting for Income Tax Refunds

Around the Erie area and across the nation, several people continue to wait to receive a income tax refund check from the federal government. It's a concern becoming more apparent as now five weeks have passed since the end of the extended deadline (May 17th) to file taxes this year.
POTUSCNBC

Parents anxiously await the start of monthly child tax credit payments

In just a few weeks, millions of families will start to receive monthly payments from the federal government through its new, expanded child tax credit. For Marla Snead, 52, the money will mean the world. Snead and her youngest daughter, Carlee, 14, live in Chesapeake, West Virginia – her eldest,...
Income TaxSioux City Journal

37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

Will you have to pay state taxes on your Social Security benefits? It depends on where you live and how much you earn. The good news is, if you live in the majority of U.S. states you will not have to worry about what the local tax rules are or if your income renders your benefits taxable. That's because Social Security is always free of state taxes in these 37 places.
Personal FinancePosted by
Panhandle Post

Feds sending checks to victims of student loan debt relief scheme

The Federal Trade Commission is sending checks totaling more than $316,000 to 10,689 people who lost money to a student loan debt relief scheme. In a complaint first announced in March 2020, the FTC alleged SLAC (which also used the name Aspyre), Navloan, and Student Loan Assistance Center, and their owner, Adam Owens, falsely told consumers that, for an upfront fee of $699 and a monthly fee of $39, the defendants would permanently lower or eliminate student loan debt. In reality, the payments could change every year, and loan forgiveness was not guaranteed for any consumer. The FTC also alleged that the defendants paid consumers for positive reviews on the Better Business Bureau website and failed to disclose those payments.
Income TaxPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Leak of taxpayer records highlights IRS security problems

Is your tax information secure? The answer to such an important question is not as clear-cut as one would hope. Last year, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration warned that the Internal Revenue Service does not have adequate safeguards in place to protect taxpayer’s records from unauthorized access by either its own employees or cybercriminals. Recently, ProPublica published a report based on confidential taxpayer records. It is unclear how the data was obtained, but the leak raises fresh concerns about long-standing taxpayer privacy problems at the IRS, especially amid plans to supersize the agency with 87,000 new agents and to mandate additional reporting of financial data.